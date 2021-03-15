March 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy early with more afternoon clouds. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 30s. Evening rain, snow and freezing rain are all possible with a low near freezing. Temperatures will slowly rise back to the middle 30s by Tuesday morning with another round of light rain possible. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday will bring highs in the middle 50s. Rain is likely on Thursday. The weekend looks sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s.

