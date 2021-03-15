Advertisement

March 15th Weather Forecast

Cooler Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy early with more afternoon clouds. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 30s. Evening rain, snow and freezing rain are all possible with a low near freezing. Temperatures will slowly rise back to the middle 30s by Tuesday morning with another round of light rain possible. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday will bring highs in the middle 50s. Rain is likely on Thursday. The weekend looks sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting
File: Police cruiser
High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
DeWine visit to northwest Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics

Latest News

March 15th Weather Forecast
March 15th Weather Forecast
March 15th Weather Forecast
March 15th Weather Forecast
A good 10-15° cooler for Monday, with rain/snow (and possible freezing rain) arriving near...
3/14: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
3/14: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast