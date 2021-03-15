Markle interview brings mental health questions & concerns to Zepf Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The interview with Duchess Meghan Markle struck many globally as well as hitting close to home. Many in the community are now bringing questions and concerns on mental health and suicide to the Zepf Center.

The Zepf Center has an emergency response-to-suicide prevention program, and team members said they are impressed by the duchess’ courage to come forward and strongly advise this topic not be ignored or taken lightly.

The Zepf’s suicide prevention programs aim to prevent suicide and suicide attempts among adults age 25 and older in Northwest Ohio, with resilience coaches who will be with individuals every step of the way in receiving support.

Team members say one of the most important things is believing individuals who come forward with suicidal thoughts and taking these concerns very seriously.

“So often in our culture, we minimize and make it difficult for people to come forward for people with thoughts of suicide, and that backlash does nothing to help and support other people who may be experiencing the same feelings,” said Kitty Slight, Project Director, Zepf.

Resilience coaches offer phone and in-person support, supporting individuals in any way they can through their crisis. Many have gone from not wanting to live to being excited about life again.

James Rye, the Project Coordinator of the Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention Program, says that behaviors to look out for are anything that would affect the person’s normal routine, such as:

Not showing up for work

Not eating properly

Increased cleaning

Sleeping excessively during the day

“My experience with suicide has been on a personal level and on a treatment level, and an individual has a very difficult time to commit suicide if they’re with someone,” Rye said. “And the most important thing we can do as people with our individuals who express something like that, the most important thing we can do is to make sure that they are not alone.”

If you are someone you know may be at risk, The Zepf Center advises calling 911. You can also text “HOME” to the crisis text line at 741741.

