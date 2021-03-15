Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee woman faces multiple felony charges in an alleged stabbing that occurred over the weekend.

Around 7:14 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1400 Block of Picadilly Ln. to find a 20-year-old female who had been stabbed with a knife, according to the Maumee Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect Martina Ann Delao, 25, was booked at the Lucas County Jail on a charge of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault, and Aggravated Menacing.

She was in Maumee Municipal Court on Monday, where her bond was set at $25,000.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 23.

