NMGL hosting virtual Spring Lecture Series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting its latest Spring Lecture Series via Zoom on Wednesday evening.

“Heroic Age of Diving” will be presented at this link from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The lecture will feature Jerry Kuntz.

Based on research from his same-titled book, Kuntz’s lecture will share history through the lens of individuals like John Green — a man who kept secret the story of his own tragic shipwreck.

There is no charge for admission to the virtual event, but donations are accepted upon registration.

