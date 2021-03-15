Advertisement

NMGL hosting virtual Spring Lecture Series

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is holding its biggest annual fundraiser virtually this...
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is holding its biggest annual fundraiser virtually this year, hoping to raise $200,000.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting its latest Spring Lecture Series via Zoom on Wednesday evening.

“Heroic Age of Diving” will be presented at this link from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The lecture will feature Jerry Kuntz.

Based on research from his same-titled book, Kuntz’s lecture will share history through the lens of individuals like John Green — a man who kept secret the story of his own tragic shipwreck.

There is no charge for admission to the virtual event, but donations are accepted upon registration.

