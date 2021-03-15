New school quarantine rules begin in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health officially issued changes to state coronavirus health orders on school sports and extracurriculars on Monday.

The amended order, now in effect, allows students to participate in spring sports and extracurricular activities when they’ve had incidental exposure to COVID-19 in the classroom. Under the new addendum to the Health Director’s order, students who have had an incidental exposure in the classroom will only need to quarantine if they experience symptoms. Ohio schools have seen low virus transmission rates during in-person learning thanks to strict health safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing. Students who have had a COVID-19 exposure outside of the classroom, however, must follow the CDC’s quarantine guidance.

The latest change will remain in effect until the ODH Director changes or eliminates the Addendum.

