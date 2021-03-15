City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo city leaders are working to get a Toledo bar shut down after a shooting sent one man to the hospital.

Police were called to the Agenda Sports Bar around 1 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Matzinger. According to a police report, there was an altercation inside the bar and that’s when the suspect, Ronald Copeland Jr., pulled out handgun and opened fire. One person was hit three times. The victim was rushed to the hospital and had surgery for the injuries. Police expect him to survive.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Ronald Copeland Jr., 29. He is wanted on felonious assault charges.

Authorities were also sent to the same bar on Feb. 15 after a person was shot behind the location. Turns out repeat calls to police are nothing new for the Agenda Sports Bar. 13abc uncovered police responded to 9 calls at the bar on Matzinger since January 1, 2021. Those calls range from disorderly conduct to shots fired and most recently two shooting that left people injured.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Toledo, the bar was already on the Toledo Police code enforcement response team (CERT) list. In 2019, Toledo Police Chief George Kral, sent the owner of the bar a letter warning them that the business is considered a public nuisance after repeat calls of complaints and criminal reports. Businesses that are on the CERT list are continually tracked by police and if they do not change a pattern can be taken to court or shut down. City leaders tell 13abc after the recent violence they plan on taking the case before a judge and asking for a padlock on the property and a one year shutdown.

