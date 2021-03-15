Police searching for suspect who allegedly used stolen credit cards at Toledo business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a Black male who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a mobile phone store on March 9.

The victim contacted police when he noticed his card being used for fraudulent purchases. He told police he last used his card at a gas station in downtown Toledo.

Police went to the mobile phone store on South Ave. where the fraudulent purchases were made. The manager of the store showed police surveillance video. They described the suspect as a Black male in his 50s or 60s, 6-feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black stripes on the sides and a black mask.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect, they’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

