Powerful lesson for everyone in the story of a worker at The Toledo Clinic

Dennis Schell is being recognized for his simple acts of kindness to strangers.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It starts with a simple greeting.

“I think we all have a chance to make a difference in someone’s day,” says Sue Rade.

Sue says Dennis Schell did exactly that last week. She was at The Toledo Clinic with a family member, when they crossed paths with Dennis. He works as a screener with the patient services team.

“I do remember, Sue. She was one of the first people in the door at the clinic that day,” says Dennis, unaware of the impact he had on Sue.

“I wanted him to know what a difference he made in my life and that of anybody who walks through that door,” says Sue.

Dennis says he works to treat everyone that way.

“I try to comfort people, get them to relax,” he says. “Just to help take their minds off what they are going through.”

A few hours after their encounter, Sue decided to call Dennis’ boss.

“He was humble, grateful,” she says. “I went home and couldn’t get him off my mind, so I called the clinic so I could send a thank you card.”

This story is part of that thank you card. Sue later reached out to us too.

“It is so easy to be kind, and easy to express love to one another. I think we are all connected,” says Sue.

“For her to take the time to do what she did, is wonderful. It says a lot about Sue,” says Dennis.

The powerful lesson in this story is that what Dennis did was nothing extraordinary. It was a simple gesture that proves a friendly face or kind words are important.

“It’s a difficult period of time for a lot of folks. My goal is just to put a smile on a face behind a mask.” Mission accomplished, Dennis.

The Patient Services Supervisor at the clinic says she is lucky to work with a lot of people like Dennis. She says he is just one of many examples of people who go out of their way on a daily basis to help others. In fact, she says on the day Sue called about Dennis, she received calls about several other employees.

