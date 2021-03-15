Advertisement

Substitute teacher living in his car surprised with $27,000 from former students

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A substitute teacher in California was struggling financially before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cutting his hours. But a fundraiser set up by a former student raised $27,000 just in time for his birthday.

When Jose Villarruel opens the door to his 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX, he has to be very careful not to push it. He uses a device to test the vehicle’s battery because he relies on the car’s power to keep his laptop charged.

A substitute teacher and tutor, Villarruel has been living in his car for about eight years. What’s more, his teaching hours were entirely cut in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t possibly support my family and extended family in Mexico and rent an apartment here at the same time with the type of income that I can have,” he said.

Former student Steven Nava says he saw Villarruel, affectionately known as Mr. V, every day as he went to work, and he decided to help out. He created a fundraising account in hopes of making $5,000, but he ended up with nearly six times that amount.

Nava presented Villarruel with a check for $27,000 Thursday on his 77th birthday. The event included a birthday serenade from a number of the substitute’s former students.

“I still haven’t been able to digest the entire experience,” Villarruel said. “It’s extraordinary, totally unexpected.”

Nava says it was an honor for him to help the man who helped mold so many students.

“We don’t appreciate these teachers enough, and that’s something that we should be doing,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Toledo Fire tells us the crash happened just after 9:20p.m.
3 people injured after crash at Hill and Richards Rd. in Toledo
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting
File: Police cruiser
High-speed chase in Ottawa County tops speeds of 100 mph
Governor DeWine spent his Saturday touring COVID-vaccination sites across the state including...
DeWine visit to northwest Ohio promises a return to “normal life” through mass vaccination clinics

Latest News

Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Sue says Dennis went out of his way to be kind when she was at The Toledo Clinic
Powerful lesson for everyone in the story of a worker at The Toledo Clinic
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot