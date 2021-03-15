Advertisement

Two arrested after loading used catalytic converters into UHaul truck

Kariyawasam Chathuranga, left, and Justin Carneavale were arrested on Wednesday, March 10.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two out-of-state suspects were arrested and charged after an off-duty police officer saw them loading used catalytic converters into the back of a UHaul in a Menard’s parking lot on E. Alexis.

Kariyawasam Chathuranga, of Piscataway, N.J., and Justin Carnevale, of East Norton, Penn., were arrested by Toledo Police on Wednesday morning. They are charged with scrap metal dealing without first registering with the Director of Public Safety.

According to the police report, an off-duty Michigan police officer saw the two suspects taking the catalytic converters from the bed of a pickup truck and loading them into the UHaul. The off-duty officer contacted local authorities, who responded and pulled over the UHaul.

The two suspects provided officers with the driver’s licenses and a business card for the business, telling officers they drive across the country, collecting old catalytic converters for sale.

They also contacted the driver of the pickup truck, which has Michigan registration. He texted them a picture of his driver’s license.

Officers found more than 50 used catalytic converters in the cargo area of the UHaul truck.

When preparing the UHaul to be towed, an officer noticed a partially-opened backpack between the two front seats containing a large amount of cash. Two duffel bags were found in the cargo area, containing the personal items of the suspects. The cash was turned over to the bulk cash unit, and the personal items were released to the suspects.

The suspects were questioned by detectives before being booked into the Lucas County Jail.

