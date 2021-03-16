All Ohioans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by end of March

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional groups will become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine starting this Friday and all Ohioans will become eligible by the end of the month.

Ohio will enter phase 1E and 2C of the vaccine rollout on Friday, which includes Ohioans aged 40 and older and people with additional qualifying medical conditions. The listed conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, and obesity.

All adult Ohioans become eligible for a shot starting March 29. This expansion will also include those ages 16 and older. Those under the age of 18 must receive the Pfizer vaccine at this time until further research is released, according to DeWine.

DeWine said there was a consensus among local health officials to open eligibility up further, calling the move a “moral imperative.” The goal is to save lives and that requires getting as many shots in arms as quickly as possible.

The state will receive around 400,000 vaccine doses next week and officials expect a significant increase in supply the week of March 29th.

During his remarks, Gov. DeWine also said permanent mass vaccination sites are expected to be open and operational by the end of the month, including the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee.

To schedule an appointment near you, visit the state’s vaccine scheduling tool.

