America’s favorite dogs, ranked

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Labrador Retrievers continue to be America’s favorite dog breed, according to the latest rankings from the American Kennel Club.

The organization released its most popular dog breed dog rankings on Tuesday. The list is based on registration statistics for the previous year. Labrador Retrievers have held the number one spot since 1991. This year, the Frenchie comes in as a close second.

The top ten finalists also include german shepherds, bulldogs, poodles, beagles, rottweilers, german shorthaired pointers, and dachshunds. Dachshunds entrance into the top ten knocks the Pembroke Welsh Corgi down to the 11th spot.

The AKC said it is the only purebred dog registry in the United States and it works to assure the safety and welfare of dogs nationwide.

View the full top dog rankings here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.