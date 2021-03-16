Advertisement

At-home COVID-19 tests available at Toledo Lucas County Public Library locations

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At-home COVID-19 testing kits are available at Toledo Lucas County Public Library locations. Requests for tests are made by telephone at any location.

The 15-minute Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Tests are for at-home testing, in conjunction with a free telehealth session provided by eMed proctors.

Using the test kit requires the app and a laptop, PC or tablet with a video camera, and internet service for the free telehealth session through which test results are determined. Since you need the app and Library computers do not have video cameras, the Library cannot help with any part of the test.

These test kits were purchased by the State of Ohio with a request from the Governor to distribute at libraries.

For a full list of directions and details visit toledolibrary.org/covid-testing-support

