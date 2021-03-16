BGSU students host virtual town hall to address hazing issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - After a student died earlier this month during an alleged hazing incident at a fraternity, conversations are continuing at Bowling Green State University.

The University’s Student Government Organization hosted a virtual town hall on Monday night, where students could submit questions. University officials were invited to tackle those questions.

Many of the questions asked university leaders what their prevention plan is regarding hazing on campus as well as ensuring overall student safety.

“There are staff throughout the campus that a student can report to and file an official complaint,” BGSU Dean of Student Chris Bullins said.

BGSU students can call a hotline to report hazing while remaining anonymous.

All of this follows the March 7 death of sophomore Stone Foltz, who reportedly died following a hazing incident involving alcohol at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. City and university authorities are continuing to investigate the 20-year-old’s death.

The university suspended the fraternity, with PIKE no long recognized as a registered student organization on the BGSU website.

