City of Toledo announces road closures for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Roads will be closed in Toledo for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Adams St. between 15th and 16th streets will be closed for the Manhattan’s Pub and Cheer celebration.

Huron St. will be closed between Monroe and Washington streets for the Blarney Irish Pub and Ye Olde Cock n’ Bull Tavern celebrations.

There will be no detours posted for either closure.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.