City of Toledo announces road closures for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations


Customers sit outside and enjoy a Friday night meal social distanced from others at Manhattan's located on Adams Street in Toledo.(Jack Bassett)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Roads will be closed in Toledo for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Adams St. between 15th and 16th streets will be closed for the Manhattan’s Pub and Cheer celebration.

Huron St. will be closed between Monroe and Washington streets for the Blarney Irish Pub and Ye Olde Cock n’ Bull Tavern celebrations.

There will be no detours posted for either closure.

