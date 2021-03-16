Escuela SMART Academy helps thousands get COVID-19 vaccine
The school collaborates with FLOC to offer vaccine clinics every Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo’s only Spanish-speaking school is serving as a hub for the Spanish-speaking community during the pandemic.
Escuela SMART Academy serves Pre-K-6th graders. The School is collaborating with several organizations including Farm Labor Organizing Committee also known as FLOC to make sure the covid-29 vaccine is assessable to all.
“We are not at the point where we are offering our school up to be a location to offer the vaccine because we feel its really important for our families specifically that they have a place they feel comfortable going to,” principal Jessica Molina said.
Over 2,000 people have been vaccinated at the school.
The clinic runs Fridays from 6-9pm. Call 419-243-3456 to make an appointment
