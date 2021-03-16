Advertisement

Free fun in the sun in Tiffin this summer

(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin city pools and parks programs will be free to residents this summer.

After canceling the 2020 season because of the pandemic, the Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department decided to make the city pools and park programs more accessible.

Residents can get a free pool pass for daily admission, but non-residents can pay a one-time $10 fee for pool access for the season. All need to register in advance on the Tiffin parks website. Registration begins April 5 and the city pools open for the season on May 31.

Most of the park programs will also be free this year, including a kickball league, sand volleyball, and more, with the exception of partnership camps. Program registration also opens up on April 5 but spaces are limited.

“I’m proud that we’re able to offer this service for the residents of the City of Tiffin,” said Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz. “After having to close the pool and cancel programs last year, I hope this will be a success in bringing the youth back to our great parks programs.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Kariyawasam Chathuranga, left, and Justin Carneavale were arrested on Wednesday, March 10.
Two arrested after loading used catalytic converters into UHaul truck
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting

Latest News

Tuesday set to be defining day for Toledo's parks and youth services
Parks and youth programming changes to be decided Tuesday at Toledo City Council meeting
OHIO VACCINE ELIGIBILITY
OHIO VACCINE ELIGIBILITY
KODAK Digital Still Camera
New Spring Break glamping “staycation” options at Toledo Metroparks
America’s favorite dogs, ranked
At-home COVID-19 tests available at Toledo Lucas County Public Library locations