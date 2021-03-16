Free fun in the sun in Tiffin this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin city pools and parks programs will be free to residents this summer.

After canceling the 2020 season because of the pandemic, the Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department decided to make the city pools and park programs more accessible.

Residents can get a free pool pass for daily admission, but non-residents can pay a one-time $10 fee for pool access for the season. All need to register in advance on the Tiffin parks website. Registration begins April 5 and the city pools open for the season on May 31.

Most of the park programs will also be free this year, including a kickball league, sand volleyball, and more, with the exception of partnership camps. Program registration also opens up on April 5 but spaces are limited.

“I’m proud that we’re able to offer this service for the residents of the City of Tiffin,” said Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz. “After having to close the pool and cancel programs last year, I hope this will be a success in bringing the youth back to our great parks programs.”

