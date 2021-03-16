Fulton County woman shows appreciation to COVID front line workers

LYONS, Ohio (WTVG) - A young woman in Fulton County decided it was time for her to show her appreciation for nurses working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emily Kerekes, of Lyons, is making 75 care packages, one for each nurse working in the COVID unit at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

“I just decided that it was time for me to give back to these nurses, because I have a lot of family members that are doctors and nurses, and I just see them stressed a lot,” Kerekes said.

Local businesses have chipped in to help round out the packages, including vouchers for free meals and jewelry. A group of young girls also hand-made cards for the nurses as well.

