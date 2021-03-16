Advertisement

Lack of protection could open stimulus payments to debt collectors

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The $1,400 stimulus payments started going out this weekend, but you might not be the only one with your eyes on your bank account. If you have unpaid debt, collectors could come after that money.

For Americans in debt, the news of a third stimulus check comes with some amount of worry, since this round of checks is not protected from debt collectors, like the previous stimulus payments.

“If they are aggressive, as soon as that money gets into a bank account, they could garnish the wages,” Toledo financial advisor Alan Lancz said.

“It shouldn’t be where a landlord can do it or child care custody things like that. This is more private debt, where if you owe money and typically garnish wages out of an income.”

In a statement, the Senate Finance Committee said that Senate rules did not allow them to include the same protections from before in the American Rescue Plan. And while there are plans to try and change the protection, it might be too little, too late for some people.

“Having it changed would help for people getting checks late or by mail, rather than an automatic deposit,” Lancz said.

If you are one of the Americans expecting a stimulus check but owe debt collectors, Lancz suggests contacting an attorney if you’re worried about losing the payment.

