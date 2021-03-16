Lawmakers push for national anti-hazing law

WASHINGTON (WTVG) - Lawmakers from throughout the country, including an Ohio Republican are pushing for a new law in D.C. that they hope will curtail hazing on college campuses.

U.S. Representatives Steve Stivers (R-OH) Lucy McBath (D-GA), and U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Bob Casey (D-PA) re-introduced the End All Hazing Act to provide parents and prospective students with better information about universities’ histories of hazing.

The bill would require colleges and universities to post on their websites instances of hazing that took place on campus or within a student organization.

“Hazing is an unacceptable and dangerous practice that does not have a place in any student organization that’s mission is to help young people learn and develop,” Rep. Stivers said. “I’m proud to join this bipartisan, bicameral coalition to continue to educate, inform, and ensure that students have the safe learning environment they deserve.”

The End All Hazing Act was first introduced in October 2019 as a result of the death of Max Gruver, an LSU student who died due to hazing at a fraternity event in September 2017.

The Gruver family launched the Max Gruver Foundation, a non-profit working to end hazing. The foundation reports that more than 200 students have died as a result of hazing.

“Until students and young adults understand what hazing is, the dangers of hazing and it is against the law it will continue to exist,” said the Gruvers. “We need the End All Hazing Act to educate on the dangers of hazing, expose the groups that haze and be the catalyst to end all hazing.”

