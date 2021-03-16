Advertisement

March 16th Weather Forecast

Rain Thursday, Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will stick around through early afternoon. Some late day sunshine is expected. Highs will be around 50 degrees. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain and wind are likely on Thursday with highs in the low to middle 40s. Sunshine develops for the weekend with a warm up next week. Highs will be around 50 on Saturday, 60 on Sunday, and around 65 by next Monday.

