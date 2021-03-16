New Spring Break glamping “staycation” options at Toledo Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With spring break approaching, families and students are looking for some much-needed R&R.

Although options are limited this year, the Toledo Metroparks are expanding the possibilities for safe and affordable “staycations” right in Northwest Ohio, offering everything from campgrounds, cottages, treehouses and new glamping alternatives.

The Caretaker’s Cottage is available for groups up to six with its own firepit and walking distance to the pond and horse trails.

The Wheelhouse is also now available to rent out under the new “glamping” options. They will provide tents, sleeping hammocks, sleeping bags – and they can set it all up for you.

Also included is a private guided night hike, an explorer bag with activities for the whole family, and more.

“They are beautiful getaways. People are discovering they feel better when they’re outdoors because there’s some science to that now that we’re aware of,” said Scott Carpenter, Toledo Metroparks spokesman. “It’s good for your physical and mental well-being, and with COVID, they’re among the safest things you can do to be outdoors and still get your exercise and your sunshine while being safe.”

For all of your staycation options, go to this website.

