Suspect still at large from Tuesday morning shooting at Dorr St. bar

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot overnight at a bar in west Toledo.

The call came in to Toledo Police at 12:19 a.m. for a shooting at Unique’s Lounge on Dorr St., just west of Reynolds.

According to the bar manager, a Black male known as “Sammie” left the bar after a verbal altercation. Seconds later, he opened the door and began firing a handgun into the location.

One woman sitting at the bar was struck in her leg and foot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect remains at large. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

