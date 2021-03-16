Advertisement

Pandemic puts school choice to the forefront

NOSF has given 475 students scholarships to attend private and charter schools.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When public schools were going virtual, private and charter schools stayed the course.

And many parents who needed to work wanted ways to afford private school.

“We offer choices for parents who think they have to have their kids at the school on the corner but it isn’t working out,” Ann Riddle, executive director of Northwest Ohio Scholarship fund said. “They do have a choice and we help them make those choices.”

475 students across Northwest Ohio are using scholarships provided, and not just for private or charter schools.

“Some of our families didn’t want to go back to in-person, so they could then switch their scholarships to a homeschool scholarship which we offer and we could provide them a home-school scholarship.”

NOSF kicked off its March Madness Challenge to raise money for kids in our community.

It’s called Slam Dunk for Scholarships and is taking donations through May 19.

“People can make donations of any amount, but you’re supporting scholarships and putting kids in schools.”

For those interested families, NOSF has extended its scholarship application deadline to Friday, May 28 for the 2021-2022 school year.

