Parks and youth programming changes to be decided Tuesday at Toledo City Council meeting

Tuesday set to be defining day for Toledo's parks and youth services
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We may have a better idea of what Toledo’s parks and youth educational programs may look like after Tuesday afternoon.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has vetoed legislation to reorganize Toledo’s Parks Department. It was legislation designed by councilwoman Dr. Cecelia Adams.

Dr. Adams’ plan would create the department of parks, recreation, youth services, and educational engagement. It would move millions from the current parks and recreation department to fund it.

Council approved this plan in early March but Mayor Kapszukiewicz vetoed it. He’s citing a legal opinion from the city law department that says the city charter doesn’t allow council to create departments on its own. That, according to the legal opinion, has to come from the mayor’s office.

“We can work together on making adjustments, but they’re not doing anything. They have so many other things that they are doing that it’s not a high enough priority and it’s taken a back burner,” said Dr. Adams at a press conference supporting the plan Monday.

Tuesday city council members will be presented with the legislation again. If they get nine votes, they can overturn the Mayor’s veto.

