Advertisement

Same sex couples still without blessing from Catholic Church

The Vatican released a statement Monday that “God cannot bless sin”
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Vatican is reiterating its stance on the blessing of same-sex relationships.

In a statement Monday, the Vatican’s reasoning for their declaration was that “God cannot bless sin,” and therefore the church cannot give its blessing to relationships involving sexual activity outside of marriage, including gay and lesbian couples.

The statement was approved by the Pope.

Back in October, Pope Francis was praised by many after he was seen in a documentary stating same-sex couples were “children of God and have a right to a family.”

The latest announcement comes as a disappointment to many in the LGBTQ community.

“It just feels like one more blow,” says Director of Toledo Pride Lexi Hayman-Staples. “It’s a little bit of a shock, it seemed a little more acceptable the past couple of years.”

Hayman-Staples tells us how Catholic families and couples in Toledo have taken the news and the impact on their faith communities.

“The problem is priests don’t have the ability to within their own realm just say this is something I think is important this is a couple I support, it really changes the way people feel comfortable in supporting their own parishioners,” explains Hayman-Staples. “It’s just doubly hurtful to people who feel like their church doesn’t accept them fully.”

After years of her and her longtime partner waiting for same-sex marriage to be legalized before tying the knot, Hayman-Staples still encourages others to follow their heart.

“There are people in your faith that support you so just find those people and just reach out to them.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Kariyawasam Chathuranga, left, and Justin Carneavale were arrested on Wednesday, March 10.
Two arrested after loading used catalytic converters into UHaul truck
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting

Latest News

Tuesday set to be defining day for Toledo's parks and youth services
Parks and youth programming changes to be decided Tuesday at Toledo City Council meeting
OHIO VACCINE ELIGIBILITY
OHIO VACCINE ELIGIBILITY
KODAK Digital Still Camera
New Spring Break glamping “staycation” options at Toledo Metroparks
America’s favorite dogs, ranked
At-home COVID-19 tests available at Toledo Lucas County Public Library locations