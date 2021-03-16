Same sex couples still without blessing from Catholic Church

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Vatican is reiterating its stance on the blessing of same-sex relationships.

In a statement Monday, the Vatican’s reasoning for their declaration was that “God cannot bless sin,” and therefore the church cannot give its blessing to relationships involving sexual activity outside of marriage, including gay and lesbian couples.

The statement was approved by the Pope.

Back in October, Pope Francis was praised by many after he was seen in a documentary stating same-sex couples were “children of God and have a right to a family.”

The latest announcement comes as a disappointment to many in the LGBTQ community.

“It just feels like one more blow,” says Director of Toledo Pride Lexi Hayman-Staples. “It’s a little bit of a shock, it seemed a little more acceptable the past couple of years.”

Hayman-Staples tells us how Catholic families and couples in Toledo have taken the news and the impact on their faith communities.

“The problem is priests don’t have the ability to within their own realm just say this is something I think is important this is a couple I support, it really changes the way people feel comfortable in supporting their own parishioners,” explains Hayman-Staples. “It’s just doubly hurtful to people who feel like their church doesn’t accept them fully.”

After years of her and her longtime partner waiting for same-sex marriage to be legalized before tying the knot, Hayman-Staples still encourages others to follow their heart.

“There are people in your faith that support you so just find those people and just reach out to them.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.