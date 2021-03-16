St Patrick’s Day: Law enforcement planning extra patrols to keep roads safe

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow, and many of the Irish restaurants and bars are already gearing up for a few days of frivolity. But law enforcement is reminding everyone of the importance of having a sober driver.

Fifteen law enforcement agencies are coming together to keep the roads safe all the way through the weekend.

“We always try to get the message out to try and make alternate plans prior to your festivities for the evening. We’re not trying to ruin anyone’s fun, we’re just asking you to think ahead, that’s all,” says Lucas County sheriff’s deputy Robert Sweeney, coordinator for Lucas County’s OVI taskforce.

It’s the same message law enforcement puts out every year at Saint Patrick’s Day. And at Shawn’s Irish Tavern in Sylvania, the message is starting to get through.

“Back when I started in this industry, people didn’t think that way, you almost had to force people to call a cab,” says the owner, Ryan Kahler.

These days, he says people are more responsible, but there are still those who will get behind the wheel impaired. So there will be two OVI checkpoints in Lucas County on Friday night starting at 8 and running until 2 Saturday morning. Their locations have not been announced yet.

“Whatever it is you do, have a great time doing it, just don’t get behind that wheel. Be the driver you want to see everyone else being as well,” says Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Back and White Transportation is also backing law enforcement’s efforts by pledging to have every available taxi on the road to get people home safely.

“Ride with us, so you don’t have to ride with the patrol. It’s the cheaper way to go when you look at all the options,” says David Breininger with Black and White.

Then, in an Irish accent, he adds, “Whether it be a Guinness or a green beer that you fancy while in your Irish clad, be smart, don’t drive, call a Black & White cab.”

As a reminder, COVID-19 Health Department orders are still in effect. Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit will be out in force making sure social distancing and mask wearing rules are enforced.

