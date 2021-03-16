Stimulus money and profit sharing checks helping boost local businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As stimulus checks start to hit bank accounts, it means a boost to business for some local stores. The Appliance Center in Maumee is one of them.

Not long after the latest round of stimulus checks started being deposited this past weekend, people were out spending some of that money. John Fulton is the Sales Manager at The Appliance Center. He says that after having to spend a lot of time at home during the pandemic, people are investing in their homes.

“We had a fantastic weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday were great. It was some of the best March business I can remember.”

There have been challenges stocking some appliances. The pandemic caused a number of supply chain interruptions, which made getting some products difficult. Fulton says that issue is improving.

“We may not have the exact model we had before, but we have tons and tons of inventory. That is thanks to the tireless work of all our buyers.”

In addition to pandemic-related issues for many appliances, there are also some challenges related to the recent winter storm that swept through the South. Fulton says a plant in Texas that produced a critical product was wiped out.

“Not only did the plant produce foam for furniture, but it also produced a lot of the foam used in mattresses and carpet cushion. So there have been supply chain issues again, but not related at all to the pandemic. This was a weather created issue.”

Fulton says one thing that hasn’t changed through all the challenges is the community support

“It’s been a tumultuous year. It has been very scary. But while people have been locked down, they are investing in their homes, and our business has been really good. We are so grateful for all our loyal customers.”

In addition to the stimulus checks, profit-sharing money is also coming in for those who work for companies like GM and Fiat Chrysler. That money is certainly another boost to the local economy.

