Advertisement

Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

It takes some banks a few days to process checks.

Wells Fargo customers who’ve complained about not getting their money yet got an answer from the bank.

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

Chase Bank also said their customers will see their money Wednesday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.

IRS “Get My Payment” online tool: Click here.

Turbotax Stimulus Check Calculator: Click here.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Kariyawasam Chathuranga, left, and Justin Carneavale were arrested on Wednesday, March 10.
Two arrested after loading used catalytic converters into UHaul truck
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting

Latest News

Immigrants who cross the border face more hardships amid a surge.
Growing number of Democrats asks for border intervention
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple...
Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud in Fla.