Advertisement

Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy

FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her...
FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her energy cost of $3,114.27, during recent severe cold weather outside of her home in Dallas, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection.(Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates skyrocketed during the February deep freeze, when state grid operators raised wholesale prices.

The company blamed its situation on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid in most of the state. Griddy said ERCOT kept wholesale prices at the state’s legal cap — $9,000 per megawatt hour — for too long.

“The actions of ERCOT destroyed our business and caused financial harm to our customers,” Griddy CEO Michael Fallquist said in a statement.

Griddy said in a filing Monday in the southern district of Texas bankruptcy court that it has assets worth up to $10 million and liabilities of up to $50 million.

Prices began to spike as last month’s Arctic storm approached Texas and many power generators shut down for various reasons — wind turbines froze, and frozen natural gas wellheads prevented some gas-fired power plants from receiving fuel.

Griddy warned customers that they would face price increases and told them to attempt to switch to another provider, but some who didn’t were hit with bills in the thousands of dollars.

The Texas attorney general is suing the company, which is headquartered in Playa Vista, California.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Lack of protection could open stimulus payments to debt collectors
All Ohioans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by end of March
Lee Moore, left, and Dequane Roscoe are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Monday,...
Toledo Police officer injured during drug raid on Monday
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing
An accident on Monroe has taken out a transmission line and left several blocks without power.
Crash on Monroe knocks out power for multiple homes near Douglas

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
President Biden is asking people not to cross the US-Mexico border, as his administration...
Biden talks border surge as another shelter opens
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
In this Aug. 15, 2020, file photo, protesters and counterprotesters face off in Stone Mountain...
White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, report says
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center left, walks with United States Forces Korea,...
Top US officials weigh North Korea options in talks in Seoul