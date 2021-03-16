Advertisement

Toledo Police officer injured during drug raid on Monday

Lee Moore, left, and Dequane Roscoe are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Monday,...
Lee Moore, left, and Dequane Roscoe are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Monday, March 15.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo men made court appearances Tuesday morning, facing multiple drug offenses.

Dequane Roscoe, 29, faces three counts of trafficking in drugs and three counts of drug abuse. He also has a charge of felonious assault for hitting a Toledo Police officer during his arrest. Roscoe’s total bond was set at $150,000.

Lee Moore, 27, is facing three charges of trafficking in drugs and three charges of drug abuse. His bond for the trafficking charge was set at $100,000, and his bond for the drug abuse charges was an own-recognizance bond.

The two were arrested on Monday during a raid by the Metro Drug Task Force at a residence in the 1900 block of Clarendon in Toledo. Authorities found more than 100 grams of cocaine prepared for resale, along with scales and cash.

According to court documents, Roscoe caused serious physical harm to a TPD officer during the arrest by hitting him in the head and body. The officer was diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital.

Roscoe is due back in court on March 24, and Moore will be back in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at the Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger on Monday, March 15.
City leaders want Toledo bar shut down after shooting
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Kariyawasam Chathuranga, left, and Justin Carneavale were arrested on Wednesday, March 10.
Two arrested after loading used catalytic converters into UHaul truck
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A woman is hurt after a shooting in central Toledo
Woman in critical condition following central Toledo shooting

Latest News

Tuesday set to be defining day for Toledo's parks and youth services
Parks and youth programming changes to be decided Tuesday at Toledo City Council meeting
OHIO VACCINE ELIGIBILITY
OHIO VACCINE ELIGIBILITY
KODAK Digital Still Camera
New Spring Break glamping “staycation” options at Toledo Metroparks
America’s favorite dogs, ranked