Toledo Police officer injured during drug raid on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo men made court appearances Tuesday morning, facing multiple drug offenses.

Dequane Roscoe, 29, faces three counts of trafficking in drugs and three counts of drug abuse. He also has a charge of felonious assault for hitting a Toledo Police officer during his arrest. Roscoe’s total bond was set at $150,000.

Lee Moore, 27, is facing three charges of trafficking in drugs and three charges of drug abuse. His bond for the trafficking charge was set at $100,000, and his bond for the drug abuse charges was an own-recognizance bond.

The two were arrested on Monday during a raid by the Metro Drug Task Force at a residence in the 1900 block of Clarendon in Toledo. Authorities found more than 100 grams of cocaine prepared for resale, along with scales and cash.

According to court documents, Roscoe caused serious physical harm to a TPD officer during the arrest by hitting him in the head and body. The officer was diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital.

Roscoe is due back in court on March 24, and Moore will be back in court on Wednesday.

