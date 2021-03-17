3/17/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Prepare for a “nasty” Thursday - Windy Advisory in effect for NW Ohio Thursday
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TONIGHT: Rain developing, becoming windy, lows in the upper 30s. THURSDAY: Rainy, windy and cold, chance of a few early evening snowflakes, northeast winds will range from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible, high temps near 40. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool, highs in the lower 50s. WEEKEND: Sunny, lower 50s Saturday, lower 60s Sunday.