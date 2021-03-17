Advertisement

A new home for Toledo Early College students

Toledo Early College students have moved into the Driscoll Center after a major renovation.
Toledo Early College students have moved into the Driscoll Center after a major renovation.(WTVG)
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools is welcoming its Toledo Early College High School students into a new learning environment.

The district moved TECHS into the newly-renovated Driscoll Center through a partnership with the University of Toledo. The high school was previously housed at UT’s Scott Park campus but a new long-term lease agreement was reached in 2019. Since then, the Driscoll Center underwent a $3.5 million renovation funded by both UT and TPS.

“We are excited that not only are our students at Toledo Early College returning to in-person learning, but they’re also returning to a new and beautifully upgraded facility,” said Dr. Romules Durant, TPS superintendent. “This location puts students directly on campus, which further immerses them in the collegiate experience. We continue to be grateful for our partnership with UToledo on behalf of TPS and its students.

TPS and UT officials are set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Driscoll Center on Wednesday. TECHS students first moved into the building last month.

