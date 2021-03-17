A socially distant St. Paddy’s Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being closed by Governor DeWine’s COVID-19 health orders last year, restaurants and pubs are open today for green beer and Jameson. But they couldn’t go all out with health orders still in place.

Partygoers took to downtown to partake in the festivities, but it was no where near what we’ve seen in the past.

“It’s kind of empty this year. But at least the bars are open and able to make money,” says Mike Schroeder.

Schroeder is enjoying a beer with his wife, Devon, outside of Ye Olde Cock ‘n’ Bull Tavern while dressed as a leprechaun around noon.

The Blarney opened at six in the morning, so they drew some early crowds, but with guests not allowed to stand around, the day is more subdued than in years past. But the leprechaun enthusiasts hitting the bars today won’t let the restrictions dampen their moods.

“My great grandpa is Irish, I have Irish in me, and I don’t know, it’s always just been a fun day, a happy day, and I’ve always enjoyed celebrating,” says Julie Worthington, who is enjoying her time at The Blarney.

Huron between Washington and Monroe is closed to traffic, but early in the day, the block was empty. Cock n Bull normally has a crowd at ten in the morning on St. Pat’s, but this year they waited to until until noon, then watched people trickle in.

“It’s sad. I think things are slowly getting back to normal though. Things are getting back to normal though, so that’s keeping me positive. but it’s a lot different. I guess we’re just fortunate enough to be open and to be celebrating the holiday this year,” says general manager Sarah Mettler.

Adams is also closed between 14th and 15th for overflow from Manhattan’s. The restaurant also got a slower start than usual, but with the smell of their Jigg’s dinner wafting up the street, they’re confident that they’re in for a busy night.

“It’s the best day of the year,” says Mike Schroeder.

“It’s his Christmas,” says his wife, laughing.

