Boat wrapped around tree in west Alabama after apparent tornado

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Crews responding to the area of an apparent tornado near Selma came across an unexpected sight Wednesday afternoon.

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative crews found a boat wrapped around a tree.

The small, aluminum boat was thrown into the tree with force strong enough to crimp it so that it remained suspended in the air.

From our crews working in Dallas County as they assess the damage to the area--that's a boat y'all. Please take these storms seriously throughout the afternoon and night. #alwx #stayalert #WeatherAware #staysafe pic.twitter.com/ea1DNEpFRc — CAEC (@CAEC_COOP) March 17, 2021

Alabama remains under a significant threat of severe weather through Thursday morning.

Damage reports are still coming in.

Multiple tornadoes have already been confirmed but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

