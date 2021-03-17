Advertisement

Boat wrapped around tree in west Alabama after apparent tornado

By WSFA staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Crews responding to the area of an apparent tornado near Selma came across an unexpected sight Wednesday afternoon.

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative crews found a boat wrapped around a tree.

The small, aluminum boat was thrown into the tree with force strong enough to crimp it so that it remained suspended in the air.

Alabama remains under a significant threat of severe weather through Thursday morning.

Damage reports are still coming in.

Multiple tornadoes have already been confirmed but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Lee Moore, left, and Dequane Roscoe are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Monday,...
Toledo Police officer injured during drug raid on Monday
FILE
Lack of protection could open stimulus payments to debt collectors
All Ohioans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by end of March
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Latest News

Performances came to a halt during the pandemic, but brighter days are ahead this summer
One Year Later: Stranahan Theater looks forward to new season
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in...
Man charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlors
Glass City Marathon requiring COVID-19 vaccine or negative test results for all competitors
One of the biggest projects is the renovation of Fort Industry Square
Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment