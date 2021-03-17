Bowling Green school board backtracks, students will not be returning full-time

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green school board decided not to return to school full-time Tuesday, reversing a vote from last week.

Students have been on a hybrid schedule since mid-February, and were expected to return to a full five days a week of in-person learning on March 29.

However, another vote on the issue is expected Saturday, though there will be no public participation in that meeting.

Teachers and staff in the district are on track to be fully vaccinated by March 26.

