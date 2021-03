TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo fire crews are on the scene Wednesday morning of a vacant house fire in west Toledo.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Norwood Ave. around 3:15 a.m. There is no word on the cause as investigators continue to search.

Part of the house has collapsed, and the home will be torn down.

House fire Reporting live from a house fire on Norwood. Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

