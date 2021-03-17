Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve been in downtown Toledo lately, you know there’s a lot of construction right now. Tens of millions of dollars worth of renovation and redevelopment work is happening in one city block in particular, with multiple projects underway along Summit Street between Jefferson and Monroe.

The convention center and the old Park Inn, which will now be a Hilton Hotel, are both being renovated. The old Hotel Seagate was also demolished to make way for a new park. Fort Industry Square is being redeveloped as well and Summit Street itself is undergoing major infrastructure work. It all adds up to a sea change for a block that had a lot of empty real estate not that long ago.

“To repurpose these buildings brings new residents, which in turn brings new stores and jobs,” says Brandon Sehlhorst, the Commissioner of Economic Development for the City of Toledo. “It has kind of a catalytic impact based on investments. Just this block represents over $140 million in investment ... Fort Industry Square is a unique opportunity for us because an entire city block of buildings is being redeveloped at one time.”

That property will become 93 apartments and 65,000 square feet of office and commercial space. And while the City of Toledo is supporting the projects, Sehlhorst says the majority of them are the result of private sector investment.

The good news doesn’t end there. A river walk and a cycle track are also being built in the downtown area.

