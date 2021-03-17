Advertisement

FEMA to reimburse COVID-19 victims’ funeral costs

In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, place a casket into a hearse in Dawson, Ga.(Brynn Anderson | AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - FEMA is going to be reimbursing families of coronavirus victims for funeral expenses.

The agency posted a message on its website about the assistance effort. According to the posting, FEMA has $2 billion dollars for reimbursements.

The funds are for individuals and households for coronavirus-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

FEMA says it will set up a funeral assistance program and work with various groups to help with outreach to communities and families.

The agency will release final guidance to potential applicants soon and encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to gather and keep documentation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Lee Moore, left, and Dequane Roscoe are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Monday,...
Toledo Police officer injured during drug raid on Monday
FILE
Lack of protection could open stimulus payments to debt collectors
All Ohioans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by end of March
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Latest News

Performances came to a halt during the pandemic, but brighter days are ahead this summer
One Year Later: Stranahan Theater looks forward to new season
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in...
Man charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlors
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative crews found a boat wrapped around a tree after storms...
Boat wrapped around tree in west Alabama after apparent tornado
Glass City Marathon requiring COVID-19 vaccine or negative test results for all competitors
One of the biggest projects is the renovation of Fort Industry Square
Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment