LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville is making sure all kids have a bed of their own, teaming up with the group “Let’s Build Beds.”

The zoo will be collecting money and twin bedding items from April 1-4. It will host the bed-building event on April 3.

Anyone who donates can get discounted admission to the zoo.

