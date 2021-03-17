Advertisement

Investigators looking into two suspicious fires overnight at same Linden Pl. home

Investigators are looking into a pair of suspicious fires at a Linden Pl. house on Wednesday, March 17.
Investigators are looking into a pair of suspicious fires at a Linden Pl. house on Wednesday, March 17.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are searching for a suspect after firefighters were called out twice to suspicious fires overnight in south Toledo.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were called to the 200 block of Linden. Officials on the scene said it looked like someone came back after starting the fire the first time to try and restart the fire.

Toledo Police are looking for a specific suspect in the area.

The house is abandoned with no utilities hooked up, but a squatter has been living in it.

