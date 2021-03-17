Advertisement

Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car

Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car as they were trying to apprehend him.

Darryl Elston, 34, is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of failure to comply. He was in court on Wednesday, where a judge set Elston’s total bond at $65,000.

Court documents show officers pulled over Elston on March 7 while driving a stolen car. Despite multiple uniformed officers giving him verbal orders and police cruisers with their lights activated, Elston tried to flee, striking two officers. He then struck a tree on Schuyler at Kingsbury.

Elston is due back in court on March 24.

