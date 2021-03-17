March 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with highs near 60 degrees, but the lakeshore will stay in the 40s. That push of cold air moves onshore later this evening and tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s with rain developing after midnight. Thursday will be an ugly, cold, windy and raw day. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with heavy rain at times. Rain is expected to mix or change over to snow late in the day. Winds will be off the lake sustained around 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph during the afternoon. Lakeshore flooding is likely. Friday through early Tuesday will be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s. Saturday will be around 50. Next week will be in the 60s.

