Monroe County pop-up vaccine clinic this weekend

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARLETON, Michigan (WTVG) - A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic is coming to Monroe County this weekend.

It’s happening this Saturday at the Exeter Fire Station on Sumpter Road in Carleton, Michigan from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The clinic is a partnership between Monroe County Emergency Management and ProMedica Regional Hospital in an effort to reach traditionally underserved populations. Those interested must register in advance. Once all 200 available shots have been accounted for, registration will close.

Those who qualify for a shot under Michigan’s vaccine rollout can make an appointment by calling 734-243-8600 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For a full listing of Michigan’s current vaccine eligibility stipulations, visit the MDHHS website.

