Ohio AG sues Biden Administration over American Rescue Plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s top law enforcement official has sued the Biden administration over a component of the American Rescue Plan, claiming the U.S. government is delaying payments to the state.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed the lawsuit on Wednesday. The suit claims part of the COVID-19 relief package, specifically a tax mandate, means states have to choose between accepting the funding and maintaining the ability to offset tax cuts or credits. Yost claims it is an overreach of federal authority, calling it unconstitutional.

The state is expected to receive $5.5 billion from the COVID relief package, including more than $300 million for northwest Ohio.

The AG’s office has asked the courts to stop this particular component of the American Rescue Plan from being enforced.

“Any money that a State receives through the Act will necessarily offset, either directly or indirectly, every tax reduction that the State might pursue,” the lawsuit read. “The Tax Mandate thus gives the States a choice: they can have either the badly needed federal funds or their sovereign authority to set state tax policy. But they cannot have both.”

Yost is joining other Republican attorneys general in voicing concerns over this provision. According to the AP, those attorneys general are worried any tax cut could be seen as taking advantage of relief funds. White House officials addressed the concerns on Monday.

“The original purpose of the state and local funding was to keep cops, firefighters, other essential employees at work and employed, and it wasn’t intended to cut taxes,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.