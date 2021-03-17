One Year Later: Stranahan Theater looks forward to new season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One year ago, the Stranahan Theater had to close its doors as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down performance centers across the state. The theater, which has been home to live productions for more than 50 years, took a massive hit as a result of the prolonged closure. When the order came down in 2020, they were five days away from the opening of The Lion King, a hugely popular show that the theater’s director says would have made hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead, they’ve done a year with the curtain closed.

But it hasn’t all been bad news. Despite the losses, and thanks in part to the Payroll Protection Plan, the theater managed to keep all of their full-time staff on board. They hosted weddings and receptions, but the biggest draw were dance competitions. Now, with three vaccines available to the public and continued rollout, they are looking at making a comeback this summer.

Steve Hyman is the Executive Director.

“We have it booked in late August and starting in September, but I can’t tell you what it is,” teases Executive Director Steve Hyman. “But it’s something postponed from last year.”

The Stranahan is set to do 18-24 months’ worth of business in just 10 months. Hyman says,

“It’s going to be nuts,” says Hyman. “But it’s going to be good.”

