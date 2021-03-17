President Biden to visit Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden is set to visit Columbus, Ohio next week as part of the Help Is Here tour.

The first and second families are making stops across the nation to tout the American Relief Act signed into law last week. The Columbus tour stop coincides with the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, legislation Biden played a major role in passing as then-Vice President under the Obama administration. A statement from the White House said the President will discuss how the COVID-19 relief package will lower health care costs for families.

The exact location for the Columbus tour stop has not yet been released.

