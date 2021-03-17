Advertisement

President Biden to visit Ohio

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden is set to visit Columbus, Ohio next week as part of the Help Is Here tour.

The first and second families are making stops across the nation to tout the American Relief Act signed into law last week. The Columbus tour stop coincides with the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, legislation Biden played a major role in passing as then-Vice President under the Obama administration. A statement from the White House said the President will discuss how the COVID-19 relief package will lower health care costs for families.

The exact location for the Columbus tour stop has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Lee Moore, left, and Dequane Roscoe are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Monday,...
Toledo Police officer injured during drug raid on Monday
FILE
Lack of protection could open stimulus payments to debt collectors
All Ohioans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by end of March
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Latest News

Performances came to a halt during the pandemic, but brighter days are ahead this summer
One Year Later: Stranahan Theater looks forward to new season
Glass City Marathon requiring COVID-19 vaccine or negative test results for all competitors
One of the biggest projects is the renovation of Fort Industry Square
Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment
A socially distant St. Paddy's Day
A socially distant St. Paddy's Day
Ohio AG sues Biden Administration over American Rescue Plan