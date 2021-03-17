Advertisement

St. Francis hosts annual Presidents Day luncheon

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 17, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It might not have been Presidents Day, but that didn’t stop St. Francis DeSales High School from hosting its annual luncheon on Tuesday.

The original date was postponed because of a heavy snowstorm on Presidents Day in February. The school hosts a panel of alumni and community leaders for the luncheon, with a message about leadership.

“I think we often tell young people they should be leaders, but they don’t always know what that means, beyond maybe some intellectual assent to it,” Fr. Geoff Rose, president of St. Francis DeSales High School, said. “But when they see it practiced, so when people can come in and say, Look, here’s ways in which I’ve done it, here’s ways in which it worked and ways it didn’t.”

St. Francis students from the student council and the National Honor Society attended the luncheon.

