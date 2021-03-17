St. Paddy’s Day festivities commence at Blarney’s Irish Pub

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last year’s shut down began March 15 and stopped Blarney’s Irish Pub in their tracks from their St. Paddy’s Day festivities. But this year, they aren’t letting anything stop them with safe dining options to let the Irish festivities begin.

They are completely sold out this year on reservations but still taking walk-ins for bar seating and for their outdoor areas. Celebrations kicked off at 6 a.m. with bagpipes at 7 a.m., and they are serving everything from sausage and potato pancakes to corned beef sandwiches with, of course, the Guinness beer flowing.

Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Owner Ed Becynski says the Blarney’s team couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the long-awaited holiday.

“We’ve got a lot of great food – just talking to the chef, he ordered a little over 750 pounds of corned beef, a little over 500 pounds of vegetables, so they’ve been cooking for the last few days,” Becynski said. “St. Patrick’s day is a day just to have fun, get out, get some good, good friendship, and some good Guinness.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.