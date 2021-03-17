Advertisement

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot

(AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A domestic confrontation between former spouses ended with a man shooting himself in a funeral home parking lot Tuesday after a confrontation with police.

According to Sylvania Township Police, the incident began in the parking lot of the Sunrise Gymnastics Academy on North Holland-Sylvania Road at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday. The female victim was forced into her vehicle and the male subject drove away with her.

An officer located the vehicle traveling eastbound on West Sylvania Ave. from Holland–Sylvania Road.

According to the police report, the vehicle pulled into the Walker Funeral Home parking lot at 5155 West Sylvania Ave. and stopped. The male driver did not comply with the on-scene officers’ commands, and at 7:05 p.m. the man shot himself.

The female victim was not physically harmed.

The man, who has not been named yet, was transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Lack of protection could open stimulus payments to debt collectors
All Ohioans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by end of March
Lee Moore, left, and Dequane Roscoe are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Monday,...
Toledo Police officer injured during drug raid on Monday
Martina Ann Deloa is charged with attempted murder in a stabbing March 14, 2021.
Maumee woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing
An accident on Monroe has taken out a transmission line and left several blocks without power.
Crash on Monroe knocks out power for multiple homes near Douglas

Latest News

Mayor announces $30 million youth programing plan
A man is fighting to get a bill named after his mother through the Ohio legislature passed that...
Esther’s Law aims to add security for nursing home residents with surveillance inside rooms
The push to allow surveillance inside long-term care facility rooms
The push to allow surveillance inside long-term care facility rooms
Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Bowling Green school board backtracks, students will not be returning full-time