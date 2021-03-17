Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A domestic confrontation between former spouses ended with a man shooting himself in a funeral home parking lot Tuesday after a confrontation with police.

According to Sylvania Township Police, the incident began in the parking lot of the Sunrise Gymnastics Academy on North Holland-Sylvania Road at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday. The female victim was forced into her vehicle and the male subject drove away with her.

An officer located the vehicle traveling eastbound on West Sylvania Ave. from Holland–Sylvania Road.

According to the police report, the vehicle pulled into the Walker Funeral Home parking lot at 5155 West Sylvania Ave. and stopped. The male driver did not comply with the on-scene officers’ commands, and at 7:05 p.m. the man shot himself.

The female victim was not physically harmed.

The man, who has not been named yet, was transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.